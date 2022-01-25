Japan's Kishida Eyes Shift Away from Shareholder Capitalism

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday called for a shift away from shareholder capitalism, which seeks to maximize profits for shareholders.

"A conversion from shareholder capitalism is one of the important ideas," Kishida told the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

"My perception of the problem is that the government needs to make various preparations to create an environment" to facilitate the conversion, Kishida added.

He made the remarks in response to a comment by Seiji Maehara of the opposition Democratic Party for the People that money earned by companies is flowing out excessively to shareholders.

Kishida was cautious about adopting so-called modern monetary theory, or MMT, which argues that a country that issues debt in its own currency can borrow as much as it wants.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]