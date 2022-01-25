Tokyo Court Upholds Ruling in Journalist Rape Case

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo High Court found Tuesday that journalist Shiori Ito, 32, was raped by former television reporter Noriyuki Yamaguchi and ordered him to pay some 3.32 million yen in compensation, affirming a lower court decision.

Presiding Judge Takao Nakayama upheld the decision by Tokyo District Court, which found in December 2019 that Yamaguchi, a 55-year-old former Tokyo Broadcasting System Television Inc. reporter, had engaged in sexual intercourse with the unconscious plaintiff without her consent. The lower court had ordered him to pay 3.3 million yen in damages.

The high court increased the amount by some 20,000 yen for medical expenses.

The statements made by Ito, who claimed to be a victim of sexual violence, are "almost consistently concrete, and no motive for making false claims can be identified," Nakayama said.

"It cannot be recognized that he had an intimate relationship" with Ito, the judge said, rejecting Yamaguchi's claim that the sexual intercourse was consensual.

