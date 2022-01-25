Japan's Daily Coronavirus Count Tops 60,000 for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's daily count of new coronavirus cases stood at 62,613 on Tuesday, exceeding 60,000 for the first time.

New COVID-19 fatalities surged to 42, the first figure above 40 since October last year.

The number of severely ill coronavirus patients across the country rose by five to 444.

The daily count grew by over 8,000 from the previous record of 54,557 cases marked on Saturday.

New positive cases hit record highs in 29 of all 47 prefectures, including Tokyo, at 12,813, Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, at 8,612 and Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, at 4,120.

