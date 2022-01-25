Tokyo Reports Record 12,813 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--The number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Tokyo on Tuesday came to 12,813, topping Saturday's 11,227 to mark a new record daily high.

Tuesday's count in the Japanese capital was up about 2.5-fold from the week-before level of 5,185 cases, while the occupancy rate of hospital beds for novel coronavirus patients stood at 39.8 pct, up 3.1 percentage points from Monday, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

Severely ill COVID-19 patients counted under Tokyo's own criteria increased by two from Monday to 14.

Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said Tuesday that new infection cases in the western Japan prefecture are expected to total around 8,600 on the day. That would be a record high for Osaka, exceeding 7,375 marked Saturday.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]