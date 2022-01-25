Japan's Box-Office Revenue at Second Lowest in 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's box-office revenue in 2021 rose 13.0 pct from the previous year to 161,893 million yen, the Motion Picture Producers Association of Japan said Tuesday.

The number of viewers at movie theaters increased 8.2 pct to 114,818,000.

Both annual totals were the second-lowest levels since statistics started in the current format, though recovering somewhat from the record lows marked in 2020, registering the lingering adverse impact of the novel coronavirus crisis.

Among all movies, Japanese and foreign, released in 2021, anime took the top three spots in terms of grosses.

"Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon A Time" placed first with revenue of 10.28 billion yen. "Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet" came second, with 7.65 billion yen, followed by "Bell," with 6.6 billion yen.

