Japan Decides COVID-19 Pre-Emergency for 18 More Prefectures

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Tuesday decided COVID-19 pre-emergency designation for 18 more prefectures where new infection cases are surging.

The 18 are Hokkaido, Aomori, Yamagata, Fukushima, Tochigi, Ibaraki, Nagano, Shizuoka, Ishikawa, Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Okayama, Shimane, Fukuoka, Oita, Saga and Kagoshima.

They will be in the novel coronavirus pre-emergency stage between Thursday and Feb. 20, the government said. The number of prefectures with pre-emergency status will thus rise to 34, or more than two-thirds of the country's 47 prefectures.

Of the 16 prefectures already with pre-emergency status, the government decided to extend the designation for Okinawa, Hiroshima and Yamaguchi, which began Jan. 9, until Feb. 20, beyond the initially set Jan. 31 expiration.

The other 13 prefectures, including Tokyo, are slated to remain on the list until Feb. 13. Their designation took effect last Friday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]