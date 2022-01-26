Japan Govt Not to Stick to 50 Pct Bed Occupancy Rate Threshold

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa, also in charge of the government's measures against the novel coronavirus, has indicated a stance of not sticking to the 50 pct bed occupancy rate threshold when deciding whether to declare a COVID-19 state of emergency.

"It's not that we'll automatically decide to do something once the bed occupancy rate hits 50 pct," Yamagiwa told a press conference on Tuesday. "We'll make decisions through consultations."

The Tokyo metropolitan government has said that it will consider asking the central government to place the capital under a state of emergency once its hospital bed occupancy rate reaches 50 pct. The occupancy rate stood at 39.8 pct in Tokyo as of Tuesday.

Yamagiwa said, "We're not thinking about an emergency declaration at the moment."

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]