Japan's Kishida Expresses Serious Concern over Ukraine

Tokyo, Jan 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday expressed serious concern over rising tensions over Ukraine.

"With grave concern, we are closely watching the buildup of Russian forces near the border" with Ukraine, Kishida told the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

"We must respond appropriately" in cooperation with the international community, including Japan's partners in the Group of Seven forum, he added.

The western city of Hiroshima, which includes Kishida's constituency, has expressed hopes of hosting the G-7 summit under Japan's presidency in 2023.

Regarding this, Kishida said, "Realizing nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation and a world without nuclear weapons is my lifework."

