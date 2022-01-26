Japan to Vaccinate Children against COVID-19 for Free

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese health ministry panel approved a plan Wednesday to vaccinate children aged 5-11 against COVID-19 for free.

On Friday, the ministry approved Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine for use in children. The vaccine will be imported to Japan in February and inoculations will begin as early as March.

The panel failed on Wednesday to reach a conclusion on whether to impose on guardians an obligation to make an effort to vaccinate such children against COVID-19. It will meet again next month to discuss the matter.

People aged 12 and over, with the exception of expectant mothers, are currently obliged to make an effort to receive COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccinations are not mandatory and people can receive shots free of charge.

Hiroyuki Moriuchi, a member of the Japan Pediatric Society and professor at Nagasaki University, told the panel that vaccinating children will be meaningful.

