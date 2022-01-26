Sumo Wrestler Mitakeumi Promoted to Ozeki Rank

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Sumo Association decided Wednesday to promote Mitakeumi to ozeki, the second-highest rank in professional sumo after yokozuna.

The 29-year-old, whose real name is Hisashi Omichi, will be promoted from his current rank of sekiwake.

The promotion was approved unanimously at an association panel meeting for deciding wrestlers' ranks for the upcoming spring grand tournament, as well as at an extraordinary meeting of the association's executive board, held at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan hall.

Association executive Kasugano, who was sekiwake Tochinowaka before retirement, and stablemaster Onaruto, formerly ozeki Dejima, visited the Dewanoumi stable in Tokyo's Sumida Ward to tell Mitakeumi and stablemaster Dewanoumi, formerly Oginohana, of the decision.

"I will remember my feeling of gratitude and make the most of my strengths in pursuing sumo, so that I will not tarnish the rank of ozeki," Mitakeumi said.

