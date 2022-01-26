Questions May Have Been Leaked during Unified Univ. Entrance Exams

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--A world history portion of the geography, history and civics tests of this year's unified university entrance examinations in Japan may have been leaked to the outside during the test time on Jan. 15, informed sources said Wednesday.

In response to a consultation by the National Center for University Entrance Examinations, Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department launched an investigation into the case on suspicion of fraudulent obstruction of business.

According to the sources, photos of world history test questions are believed to have been taken secretly and sent to people on the outside at around 11 a.m. on Jan. 15 (2 a.m. GMT), whilst the geography, history and civics tests were underway.

The center contacted the police following a report by a university student who said that the photos were sent to him during the exam time.

The student said that the photos were sent through a website matching tutors with students by an individual who claimed to be in the second year of high school.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]