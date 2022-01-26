Japan Not to Cover Preimplantation Screening with Insurance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s health ministry on Wednesday unveiled a plan for public health insurance not to cover the preimplantation screening of eggs fertilized in vitro for chromosomal abnormalities.

The plan was presented to the Central Social Insurance Medical Council, which advises the health minister, ahead of the April start of public health insurance coverage for fertility treatment, including artificial insemination and in vitro fertilization.

For fertility treatment, the insurance coverage will be available to women who are under age 43 when they begin treatment.

In early February at the earliest, the council will draw up a proposal to revise the medical service fees under the public health insurance program, including the addition of fertility treatment to the list of items covered by the insurance.

Critics say that preimplantation screening prompts the selection of life because the procedure selects and transfers to the uterus fertilized eggs without chromosomal abnormalities that can lead to miscarriage or infertility.

