Japan New Coronavirus Cases Top 70,000 for 1st Time
Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 71,630 new coronavirus infection cases Wednesday, exceeding 70,000 for the first time.
The daily count hit a record high for the second straight day, with the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rising 26 from Tuesday to 470. New fatalities came to 34.
In Tokyo, new infection cases numbered 14,086, also a record high, according to the metropolitan government.
The occupancy rate of hospital beds for novel coronavirus patients in Tokyo stood at 42.8 pct, up 3 percentage points from Tuesday.
The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's criteria grew by four from Tuesday to 18. Five new deaths were recorded.
