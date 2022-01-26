Japan New Coronavirus Cases Top 70,000 for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 71,630 new coronavirus infection cases Wednesday, exceeding 70,000 for the first time.

The daily count hit a record high for the second straight day, with the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rising 26 from Tuesday to 470. New fatalities came to 34.

In Tokyo, new infection cases numbered 14,086, also a record high, according to the metropolitan government.

The occupancy rate of hospital beds for novel coronavirus patients in Tokyo stood at 42.8 pct, up 3 percentage points from Tuesday.

The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's criteria grew by four from Tuesday to 18. Five new deaths were recorded.

