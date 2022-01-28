Japan Firms Scrambling to Keep Operations Running

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--With the novel coronavirus sweeping Japan again, companies supporting people's daily lives, such as railway firms and retailers, are in a hurry to ensure that their operations remain up and running even if the infection situation deteriorates.

Some firms are moving to secure backup workers and even starting to review their services in the event that their employees are infected with the virus one after another.

But the impact from the worsening COVID-19 situation, blamed on the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant, may spread further, with some automobile factories having already been forced to suspend operations.

East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, has been regularly offering training to employees who had worked as train drivers or conductors to help them maintain their skill levels so that they can fill in for those who might become unable to continue working for reasons including illness.

Subway operator Tokyo Metro Co. plans to cut train operations by 20-50 pct if infection spreads among train crew workers.

