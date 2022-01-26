Japan Working to Update Security Strategy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government heard opinions from national security experts on Wednesday as part of work to update the country's three key defense documents.

The government plans to adopt updates to its National Security Strategy, National Defense Program Guidelines and Medium-Term Defense Program later this year.

The focal point of the discussions will be on whether the country will acquire the ability to attack enemy bases, people familiar with the matter said.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has indicated a willingness to allow the country to possess enemy-base attack capability. "We will not rule out any options and will consider the matter from a realistic viewpoint," he told a parliamentary meeting Wednesday.

Wednesday's discussions among government officials included hearings with former Defense Minister Satoshi Morimoto as well as Shotaro Yachi and Shigeru Kitamura, former secretaries-general of the National Security Secretariat. One of the participants threw support behind Kishida's policy.

