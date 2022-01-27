Okinawa's Coronavirus Resurgence May Have Peaked: Panel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--Okinawa Prefecture's coronavirus resurgence may have peaked given that new infection cases there began to show week-on-week drops, a health ministry advisory panel said Wednesday.

"There are signs that (Okinawa) has passed the peak" of the latest surge, the panel said.

In the ongoing sixth COVID-19 wave in Japan, the southernmost prefecture experienced a coronavirus spike ahead of other prefectures as the omicron variant raged.

Across Japan, coronavirus cases are expected to continue increasing in the short run, the panel said, adding that the nationwide daily tally may reach its peak within about two weeks.

"It is uncertain when (the national number) starts to drop," said panel chair Takaji Wakita, director-general of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

