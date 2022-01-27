N. Korea Fires 2 Apparent Ballistic Missiles toward Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--North Korea launched two projectiles that are seen to be short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on Thursday, according to the South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The projectiles were fired northeastward from an area around the eastern city of Hamhung at around 8 a.m. (11 p.m. Wednesday GMT). They traveled about 190 kilometers and reached an altitude of about 20 kilometers.

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told reporters in Tokyo that the government has not confirmed any projectile flying into Japan's territory or its exclusive economic zone.

North Korea has been test-firing ballistic and cruise missiles repeatedly since the turn of the year. The latest set of launches is the sixth this year.

Speaking to reporters at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that the government has not received any report of damage on aircraft or vessels.

