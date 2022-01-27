Ex-PM Koizumi Raps Japan's Nuclear Policy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi on Thursday criticized Japan's nuclear policy.

"Nuclear waste is increasing more and more. That's irresponsible, isn't it?" Koizumi told a press conference hosted by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo.

"I don't understand why the government permits (nuclear power plants) while there is no disposal site" for the waste, he continued.

On his own goal of realizing zero nuclear power, Koizumi said that it is "not a difficult problem."

"Japan is one of the countries most blessed with natural energy," he said. "There is no choice but to change things at the top level. We'll change things from politics."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]