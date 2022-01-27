Woman Confesses to Leaking Univ. Entrance Exam Questions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--A 19-year-old woman surrendered to the prefectural police department of Kagawa, western Japan, on Thursday, confessing that she leaked questions during this year's unified university entrance examinations, investigative sources said.

The woman, a first-year university student who lives in the western city of Osaka, told the police that she had photographed the questions with her smartphone tucked in the sleeve of her jacket, the sources said. "I was unable to control myself as my academic performance did not improve," she was quoted as saying.

The woman turned herself in, accompanied by a guardian. "I did it. I took the unified exams in the hope of attending a university in Tokyo," she said, according to the sources.

According to the National Center for University Entrance Examinations, the administrator of the exams, and other sources, world history test questions were leaked around 11 a.m. on Jan. 15 (2 a.m. GMT), while the geography, history and civics tests were underway. It has been suspected that photographs of the test questions were taken secretly and disseminated via Skype chat.

A university student has explained that he became acquainted with a person claiming to be a second-grade high school student through a website matching tutors with students and received the images of questions from the person during the exam time.

