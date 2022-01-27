Japan Coronavirus Daily Count Hits Fresh Record

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 78,929 new coronavirus infection cases Thursday, hitting a record high for the third straight day.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose by 67 from Wednesday to 537, topping 500 for the first time since Oct. 9 last year. New fatalities reached 47 cases, highest this year.

In Tokyo, the number of new infection cases came to 16,538, rewriting its record high for the third straight day, according to the metropolitan government.

The day's count, which surpassed the previous record of 14,086 cases posted Wednesday, jumped 1.9-fold from a week before.

The occupancy rate of hospital beds for novel coronavirus patients in Tokyo stood at 44.4 pct, up 1.6 percentage points from Wednesday.

