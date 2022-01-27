Tokyo Clinic to Administer Russian COVID-19 Vaccines

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--A Tokyo clinic and the Russian Embassy in Japan said Thursday that they plan to administer Russian-developed COVID-19 vaccines for a fee to people aged 20 or over in Japan.

The administration will be medical treatment at recipients’ own expense, not a clinical trial to obtain pharmaceutical approval in Japan, Hibiya Kokusai Clinic said.

The clinic and the embassy said they hope to start the inoculation of Russian vaccines--two-dose Sputnik V and single-shot Sputnik Light--as early as mid-February after taking necessary procedures in Japan.

Sputnik V and Sputnik Light doses will be procured for 750 and 500 people, respectively. The inoculation will cost 9,800 yen per person, including an examination fee.

Recipients of the Russian vaccines will not be covered by the Japanese government’s remedy even if they exhibit serious side reactions. But they are expected to be supported by doctors at the clinic.

