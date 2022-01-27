Japan Traders Rushing to Evacuate Expatriates from Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese trading houses have started evacuating their expatriates from Ukraine amid growing concerns over Russia's possible invasion of the Eastern European country.

Many of the companies sell Japanese vehicles and products used in agriculture in Ukraine. They hope to continue their operations there by utilizing local employees.

"The outlook is uncertain," an official at a major trading house said.

As of January, 57 Japanese companies were operating in Ukraine, according to credit research company Teikoku Databank Ltd. They include manufacturers and wholesalers, such as trading companies.

On Thursday, Sumitomo Corp. <8053> started evacuating expatriates with their families to neighboring countries.

