6 Sue Fukushima N-Plant Operator over Thyroid Cancer

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--Six former residents of Fukushima Prefecture filed a damages suit on Thursday, claiming that they developed thyroid cancer due to exposure to radiation after the March 2011 nuclear accident at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 plant.

In the lawsuit, filed with Tokyo District Court, the plaintiffs, who were aged between 6 and 16 at the time of the accident, demanded that the company pay a total of 616 million yen in compensation.

This is the first suit over the nuclear accident that has been filed by former residents of the northeastern Japan prefecture on the grounds of thyroid cancer incidence, according to lawyers for the plaintiffs.

At a news conference in Tokyo after the suit was filed, a plaintiff in her 20s said, "I hope raising our voices will help the public understanding of the current situation and turn the situation better, even if slightly."

The women was diagnosed with cancer in 2016 and underwent a surgery 2017. After taking a job, she had to switch careers due to ill health.

