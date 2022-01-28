Gun-Wielding Man Arrested in Saitama Hostage-Taking Incident

Newsfrom Japan

Fujimino, Saitama Pref., Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police arrested a gun-wielding man who took a doctor hostage in a house in Fujimino, Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo, on suspicion of attempted murder Friday morning.

At around 8 a.m. (11 p.m. Thursday GMT), about 11 hours after the incident broke out, officers of the Saitama prefectural police department burst into the house and arrested the suspect.

The hostage, a 44-year-old male doctor, is in cardiopulmonary arrest after apparently being shot.

The development followed an emergency call received around 9:15 p.m. Thursday saying that a bleeding person was found lying near the house after gunshots were heard.

According to police and fire authorities, a 41-year-old man shot in the chest and stomach was found lying near the entrance of the house and sent to hospital. The man, a physical therapist, was conscious at that time.

