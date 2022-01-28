Governors Want to Be Allowed to Seek School Closures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--The National Governors' Association urged the central government on Friday to allow prefectural governors to request closures of education-related facilities where the novel coronavirus is spreading.

The request was included in a set of draft proposals on the government's COVID-19 response that association members discussed the same day, hoping for measures that take account of the characteristics of the quickly spreading omicron variant.

The discussion was held at an online meeting the day after more prefectures were placed in the COVID-19 pre-emergency stage, in which prefectural governors can request eateries to shorten business hours among other measures.

"We must curb the peak of the wave of infections as much as possible and limit the impact on society," Tottori Governor Shinji Hirai, the head of the association, said at the outset of the meeting.

In the draft proposals, the association noted that the virus is spreading not only at eateries but also in other places such as schools and homes.

