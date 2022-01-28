N. Korea Claims Successful Missile Tests

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--North Korea's Academy of National Defense Science successfully test-fired two long-range cruise missiles Tuesday and two surface-to-surface tactical guided missiles Thursday, the country's state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Friday.

The South Korean military detected the launches of cruise missiles Tuesday and short-range ballistic missiles Thursday.

According to the KCNA, the two long-range cruise missiles traveled for more than two and a half hours toward a Sea of Japan area some 1,800 kilometers away, and struck their target island.

The KCNA said that the long-range cruise missile system's practical combat capabilities will play a part in beefing up war deterrence.

Thursday's launches were for testing missile warheads, the news agency said, adding that the surface-to-surface tactical guided missiles precisely hit a target island and that the warheads' explosive power met design requirements.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]