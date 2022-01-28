Japan Police to Create Special Cybercrime Investigation Team

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government gave cabinet approval on Friday to a bill to amend the police law to establish a special cybercrime investigation team at the National Police Agency.

Under the bill, which will be submitted to the current parliamentary session, the NPA will reorganize its structure in April and launch the new investigation team in hopes to tackle serious cyberattacks.

The NPA will also integrate related departments in several bureaus to create a new cyber police bureau.

Under the bill, attacks that seriously harm the central and local governments as well as key infrastructure, such as in the financial, electric power and medical fields, would be defined as serious cybercrime cases.

In addition to prefectural police departments, the NPA would be authorized to launch related criminal investigations, including the arrest of suspects and the seizure of evidence. The investigations will be conducted by a special cybercrime investigation team set up at the agency's Kanto regional police bureau.

