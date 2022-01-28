Japan Cybercrime Police Actions Exceed 10,000 in 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--The number of cybercrimes for which Japanese police arrested or took other actions against suspects exceeded 10,000 cases in 2021 for the first time on record, the latest data show.

The number came to 12,275, up 24.3 pct from the previous year, according to the preliminary data provided by the National Police Agency. The number of suspicious network accesses detected by the police also hit a record high.

"Cyberspace threats are becoming serious," an agency official said.

Among the cybercrime cases, fraud increased markedly, apparently because online transactions and cashless payments spread due to progress in digitalization and the novel coronavirus crisis.

There were cases in which suspects stole crypto assets from victims by offering them deals to exchange their assets for crypto assets that actually are not traded.

