Tokyo's Net Population Inflow Hits Record Low in 2021

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo saw its net population inflow in 2021 drop 83 pct from the preceding year to a record low of 5,433, a government survey showed Friday.

The result apparently reflected growth in the number of people moving mainly to neighboring prefectures, such as Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba, amid the novel coronavirus crisis and the subsequent spread of remote working.

The number of people who relocated to Tokyo last year fell 2.9 pct to 420,167, while that of those who moved out of the Japanese capital increased 3.2 pct to 414,734, according to the internal affairs ministry survey based on the country's basic resident registry.

Of the people who left Tokyo, 96,446, the largest group, moved to Kanagawa, followed by 78,433 to Saitama, 58,485 to Chiba, 18,801 to Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, and 13,254 to the central prefecture of Aichi.

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, Tokyo's annual net population inflow stood at between around 70,000-90,000. It plunged to some 30,000 in 2020.

