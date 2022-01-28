Foreign Workers in Japan Increase Slightly in 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--The number of foreign workers hit a record high for the ninth consecutive year in Japan in 2021 though the pace of growth slowed amid the coronavirus pandemic, the labor ministry said Friday.

The number as of the end of last October inched up 0.2 pct from a year before to 1,727,221 after the 4.0 pct increase posted for 2020. Technical intern trainees and students from abroad decreased due to strict border control measures.

By visa status, the number of foreign workers with technical intern trainee visas plunged 12.6 pct. In recent years before the COVID-19 outbreak, the annual growth was around 20 pct due to labor shortages.

The number of foreign workers with student visas dropped 12.7 pct, down for the second straight year.

By industry, the number of foreign workers in the manufacturing sector, who account for a quarter of the total, dropped 3.4 pct apparently because of falls in production reflecting semiconductor shortages.

