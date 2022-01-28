Japan to Push Sado Gold Mine for World Heritage List

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will recommend the Sado gold mine site in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, for UNESCO World Cultural Heritage listing, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday.

The government will aim for the site's addition to the list in 2023. The policy of making the recommendation is expected to receive cabinet approval Tuesday, the deadline for submitting recommendations this time.

"We've concluded that the shortest way to realize the registration would be filing the application this year to start discussions early," Kishida told reporters.

He said that the government will set up a cross-ministerial task force to discuss various related issues including the historical background of the site.

South Korea, however, urges Japan not to pursue the registration, saying that workers from the Korean Peninsula were forced to work at the site during World War II.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]