Japan to Push Sado Gold Mine for World Heritage Listing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to recommend the Sado gold mine site in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, for UNESCO World Cultural Heritage listing, it was learned Friday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced the same day that Japan will aim for the site's addition to the list in 2023. The plan is expected to receive cabinet approval Tuesday, the deadline for submitting recommendations.

In December last year, the Council for Cultural Affairs, a Japanese government panel, proposed that the gold mine site on Sado Island be selected as a candidate for UNESCO World cultural Heritage designation, saying that the government will conduct a comprehensive study on the matter.

South Korea, however, urged Japan not to pursue the plan, noting that workers from the Korean Peninsula were forced to work at the site.

Japan's Foreign Ministry was cautious about pushing the Sado gold mine for World Cultural Heritage designation, given Seoul's opposition. In contrast, conservatives in Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party strongly called for the site to be proposed for addition to the UNESCO list.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]