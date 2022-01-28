Japan Panel Draws Up Outline for Online Court Procedures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--An advisory panel to Japan's justice minister compiled on Thursday an outline for a bill that would enable all procedures in civil court cases to be conducted online.

Under the revisions to the civil procedures law drawn up by a subcommittee of the Legislative Council, plaintiffs will be able to submit their claims online, and the parties to court cases will be able to participate in oral arguments virtually, enabling swift procedures.

The measures are expected to make it easier for people to use civil courts by reducing the burden of having to attend court in person.

The outline will be submitted to Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa in mid-February, after which the Justice Ministry will submit the legislation to the ongoing session of parliament.

Once enacted, the revision will be introduced in stages, with full implementation expected in fiscal 2025.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]