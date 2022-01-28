Japan COVID-19 Daily Count Tops 80,000 for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--The daily count of new coronavirus cases in Japan stood at 81,808 on Friday, exceeding 80,000 for the first time and hitting a record high for the fourth straight day.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose 160 from Thursday to 697. Forty-four fatalities were reported Friday.

In Tokyo, the infection case number stood at 17,631, up from Thursday's 16,538, rewriting its record high for the fourth straight day, according to the metropolitan government.

The occupancy rate of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital stood at 46.1 pct, up 1.7 percentage points from Thursday. The rate was at 3.9 pct for beds for severely ill patients.

The number of coronavirus patients in serious condition under Tokyo's criteria rose by two to 20, while three new deaths were newly confirmed.

