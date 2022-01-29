Top Japanese Sprinter Chisato Fukushima Announces Retirement

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Top Japanese track and field sprinter Chisato Fukushima, the Japanese record holder for the women's 100 meters and 200 meters, announced on Saturday a decision to retire from competition.

Fukushima, 33, competed in three Olympics--the 2008 Beijing Games, the 2012 London Games and the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. But she failed to qualify for last year's Tokyo Olympics after a series of injuries and a slump in performance.

"I have struggled in recent years, but I could carry on because I have been determined never to give up until I achieve my goals," Fukushima said at a press conference in Tokyo on the day. She said she made up her mind to retire from competition after last September's annual national championship event sponsored by the Japan Industrial Track & Field Association.

At the Beijing Games, Fukushima, a native of the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, became the first Japanese athlete to compete in the women's 100 meters in Olympics in 56 years. She said: "The Beijing Olympics stands out most in my mind. It was my starting point."

In June 2009, Fukushima set the Japanese record of 11.28 seconds for the women's 100 meters. She clocked 11.21 seconds later. Her Japanese record of 22.88 seconds for 200 meters was marked in 2016.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]