FOCUS: Japan's Bluefin Tuna Management Hit by Underreporting

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's management system for the Pacific bluefin tuna stock is facing a challenge of eradicating cases in which tuna catches are underreported.

In November last year, it came to light that over 10 tons of famous Oma-brand bluefin tuna, caught off Aomori Prefecture, had been shipped outside the northeastern prefecture without being reported.

The reporting failure was "just the tip of the iceberg," a Japanese government official said.

To prevent the overfishing of bluefin tuna, the country's Fisheries Agency sets a catch quota each for tuna weighing less than 30 kilograms and those weighing over 30 kilograms under a relevant international agreement. Based on the quotas, the agency allocates catches to each prefecture and fishing method.

Fishery operators are requested to observe the catch quotas and obliged to report their actual catches.

