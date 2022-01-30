Lack of Attacks Cited in Court Rulings over Security Legislation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--A lack of attacks was cited as a reason for courts in Japan to turn down plaintiffs' demands in the rulings issued in a series of group lawsuits filed against the country's national security legislation, which allows the use of the collective self-defense right, it has been learned.

A total of 25 group lawsuits against the security legislation, enacted in 2015, have been filed with 22 district courts, with the number of plaintiffs totaling some 7,700.

Rulings have been handed down in 20 of the lawsuits, by 16 district courts and three high courts. All of the verdicts dismissed demands from the plaintiffs' side.

Under the legislation, Japan, for the first time since the end of World War II, has been allowed to exercise the right to collective self-defense.

The plaintiffs said in their petitions that the legislation's permission of the exercise of the collective self-defense right has increased the risk of Japan getting directly involved in war or becoming a target of terrorist attacks.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]