Japan Finds 84,937 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--The number of newly confirmed novel coronavirus infection cases came to 84,937 in Japan on Saturday, with the daily count hitting a record high for the fifth straight day and topping 80,000 for two days in a row.

Coronavirus patients in serious condition numbered 734, up by 37 from Friday, while 39 new COVID-19 deaths were reported.

Sixteen of the country's 47 prefectures logged record daily infection cases. Of them, Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, saw 3,002 cases, Kanagawa, south of Tokyo, 8,699 cases, Aichi in central Japan 5,613 cases, Osaka in western Japan 10,383 cases and Fukuoka in southwestern Japan 4,949 cases.

In the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, new cases totaled 979, down nearly 50 pct from a record high of 1,829 marked two weeks before.

In Tokyo, 17,433 people newly tested positive for the virus on Saturday, up by 6,206 from a week earlier and the second-highest level on record. The Japanese capital's daily cases stood above 10,000 for the fifth successive day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]