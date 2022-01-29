Team-Forming Ceremony Held for Japan Athletes in Beijing Games

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--A ceremony was held on Saturday to mark the formation of a Japanese delegation for the Beijing Winter Olympics.

"We will do our best so that the performances of athletes in the Winter Games can deliver courage and brightness throughout Japan and help create hopes for the future in society," female speed skater Miho Takagi, 27, who serves as captain for Japanese athletes in the Olympics, said in a speech.

Arisa Go, a 34-year-old female speed skater, who will serve as a flag-bearer at the Beijing Olympics opening ceremony on Friday, was given the Japanese team's flag from Japanese Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita via Hidehito Ito, who heads the delegation.

The Japanese delegation has a total of 262 members, including 124 athletes, the most for Winter Olympics held abroad, as well as coaches and officials.

Only four people from the squad of athletes, including general manager Masahiko Harada, attended Saturday's ceremony, held at Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa in Tokyo's Minato Ward, in order to reduce the risk of infection with the novel coronavirus. Other athletes watched the ceremony online.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]