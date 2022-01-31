Concerns Grow over Tight Electricity Supply-Demand Balance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Concerns are growing over a tightening in the supply-demand balance for electricity in Japan this winter.

With the supply-demand situation seen becoming more severe in February, power companies are rushing to prevent a problem from happening at their power stations.

Some warn that the ongoing decarbonization drive may lead to a tight supply-demand balance becoming a structural problem in the power industry.

A deterioration in the supply-demand balance could cause a large-scale power failure. It is believed that power plants' supply capacity needs to exceed demand by at least 3 pct in order to ensure stable electricity supply.

In January last year, the supply-demand balance became tight frequently reflecting a drop in domestic inventories of liquefied natural gas used as fuel for thermal power generation.

