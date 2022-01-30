N. Korea Fires Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul/Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile eastward toward the Sea of Japan from Mupyong-ri in the inland province of Jagang around 7:50 a.m. Sunday (10:50 p.m. Saturday GMT), according to the Japanese government and the South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The missile, launched on a lofted trajectory, traveled about 800 kilometers while reaching an altitude of some 2,000 kilometers. It is estimated to have fallen into waters outside Japan's exclusive economic zone after flying for about 30 minutes.

This was the first intermediate-range ballistic missile launch by North Korea since 2017.

The Japanese government held a meeting of its National Security Council at the prime minister's office Sunday, with participants, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, collecting and analyzing information about the North Korean launch.

"We strongly denounce the latest missile firing because it violated relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions," Kishida told reporters. "We have lodged a strong protest" against the launch, he added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]