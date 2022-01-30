N. Korea Launches Ballistic Missile

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul/Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan from a site around the inland province of Jagang around 7:50 a.m. Sunday (10:50 p.m. Saturday GMT), according to the Japanese government and the South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The missile is believed to have reached an altitude of about 2,000 kilometers and flown roughly 800 kilometers in some 30 minutes before falling into waters outside Japan's exclusive economic zone if it traveled on a normal trajectory, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference.

The missile is seen to have been launched on a lofted trajectory.

No damage has been confirmed from the launch at the moment, according to Matsuno.

Recent actions by North Korea are "posing a threat to the peace and safety of our country, as well as of the region and the international community," the top Japanese government spokesman said, adding that Japan has lodged a strong protest to Pyongyang.

