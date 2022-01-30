COVID-19 State of Emergency Possible: LDP's Takaichi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese ruling party executive Sanae Takaichi said Sunday it is possible for the government to declare a state of emergency over the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"A state of emergency will have adverse impacts on the economy, but (protecting) life is top priority," Takaichi, head of the Liberal Democratic Party's Policy Research Council, said in a television program in which policy heads from the ruling and opposition parties discussed COVID-19 measures.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to make a decision "without hesitation," she added.

Yuzuru Takeuchi, policy chief of Komeito, the coalition partner of the LDP, also stressed the need for the government to consider the possibility of issuing a state of emergency.

Meanwhile, Junya Ogawa, policy head of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said, "Reducing the flow of people is the only way to contain the pandemic." Measures taken by the government so far are not effective at all, he said.

