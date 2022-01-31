Japanese Nurse Reports Dire Situation in Afghanistan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese nurse active in Afghanistan has reported about a dire situation crippling the country.

In Herat, a major city in western Afghanistan, the novel coronavirus started to spread after the turn of the year and food shortages are becoming serious, Chie Kuranodan, 44, from Doctors Without Borders (MSF), told a meeting held in Tokyo on Saturday.

Kuranodan entered Herat around the time when the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021. She is taking care of COVID-19 patients at an MSF facility in the city.

The cumulative number of novel coronavirus cases confirmed in Afghanistan stood at about 160,000 as of Saturday while the country's COVID-19 death toll totaled some 7,400, according to Afghanistan's Ministry of Public Health.

At a time when the highly transmissible omicron variant of the novel coronavirus has been raging in the world, "I'm making preparations while bracing for the worst-case scenario" of an explosive spread of infections in Afghanistan, Kuranodan said. She is increasingly alert, saying: "We started to see a wave of infections several days ago. It is finally here."

