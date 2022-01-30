Japan Finds "High Level of Severity" in N. Korea Launch

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan is gravely concerned over North Korea's firing of an intermediate-range ballistic missile on Sunday.

The missile firing involved "a high level of severity," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a hurriedly arranged news conference on the day, using such a description for the first time regarding a North Korean missile launch.

The top government spokesman said that he used the rhetoric in light of the frequency of North Korea's recent missile launches and improvements in the country's missile launch technology.

It was the seventh time this year that North Korea has been found to have fired ballistic or other missiles. The country launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile for the first time since 2017.

Sunday's missile is believed to have fallen into waters outside Japan's exclusive economic zone after flying some 800 kilometers.

