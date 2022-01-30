Japanese Winter Olympians Arrive in Beijing

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--The main unit of Japanese athletes competing in the Beijing Winter Olympics arrived in the Chinese capital by air on Sunday.

Eighty-three Olympians and officials underwent novel coronavirus tests and then moved to the athletes villages in the city and Zhangjiakou, near Beijing, by bus.

Of them, speed skater Miho Takagi, who serves as captain for the Japanese athletes, and Misato Komatsubara and her husband, Takeru Komatsubara, both ice dancers, as well as other athletes, entered the athletes village in the capital.

"I'm very thrilled as I remember the time I was an active athlete," Masahiko Harada, general manager for the Japanese Olympians, commented through the Japanese Olympic Committee. "We'll support our athletes so that they can perform at their best without feeling anxious," said Harada, who won a gold medal in the men's ski jumping team event in the 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics in Japan.

Some other Japanese Olympians, including medal hopefuls in freestyle and mogul skiing, and members of the women's ice hockey team, have already arrived in China and are making preparations for their events in the Games.

