Tokyo Logs 15,895 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 15,895 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Sunday, with the daily COVID-19 count topping 10,000 for six straight days.

The figure was highest for a Sunday, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The occupancy rate for hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital came to 48.5 pct, coming close to the threshold of 50 pct for the Tokyo government to ask the central government for the declaration of a state of emergency.

Of the people confirmed with the virus Sunday, those in their 20s accounted for 3,307, while 2,774 are in their 30s, 2,516 in their 40s and 2,244 aged under 10.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo's criteria stood at 23 as of Sunday, up by one from the previous day. One new fatality was confirmed.

