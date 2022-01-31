Japan SDF's Mass Vaccination Venue in Tokyo Reopens

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Self-Defense Forces reopened its mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Tokyo on Monday amid a resurgence of infections across the country.

The vaccination center, located inside a government building in the Otemachi district of the Japanese capital's Chiyoda Ward, aims to support municipalities' efforts to administer booster shots.

The SDF plans to set up a venue in the western city of Osaka on Feb. 7, and up to 3,120 people are expected to be inoculated at the two sites per day until the end of July.

Vaccinations at the Tokyo site began at around 8 a.m. (11 p.m. Sunday GMT). There were no age restrictions on who can be inoculated, so people of varying ages came to receive shots.

"Vaccinations are still limited to elderly people where I live, and I wanted to get a shot as swiftly as possible so as to not infect my wife and child," said Daisuke Ikebata, a 44-year-old company worker from the city of Chofu in Tokyo.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]