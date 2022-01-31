North Korea Confirms Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile Launch

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--North Korea test-fired a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile on Sunday, confirming the accuracy, security and effectiveness of the weapon system, its state-run Korean Central News Agency said Monday.

The missile was fired using the highest-angle launch system from the northwestern part of the country toward the Sea of Japan in consideration of the security of neighboring countries, the KCNA said.

The launch was aimed at selectively evaluating the missile being produced and deployed and to verify the overall accuracy of the weapon system, it said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un did not appear to have attended the launch. Japan, the United States and South Korea Sunday detected North Korea's launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile.

The Hwasong-12 is believed to have a range of up to 5,000 kilometers and be able to strike the U.S. territory of Guam in the Pacific Ocean. North Korea test-fired it three times in 2017.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]