Japan Weekly Coronavirus Cases Top 500,000 for 1st Time

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 502,731 coronavirus infection cases in the past week, up 1.7-fold from the previous week, topping 500,000 for the first time.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 2,683,661 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

In the latest week, infections increased and hit daily record highs in many parts of Japan. The nationwide daily number topped 80,000 for the first time ever during the week.

Japan's COVID-19 cumulative death toll stood at 18,779, up 256 from a week before.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the most weekly infection cases at 102,899, followed by Osaka at 62,466, Kanagawa at 41,448 and Aichi at 31,741.

